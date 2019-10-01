Mum Louie Taboclaon with daughter ahliya faith who was born premature on aug 5 Image Credit:

Dubai: A Filipina mum facing a possible court order if medical bills for her premature daughter weren’t paid by last Thursday, has been bailed out by an anonymous donor thanks to a Gulf News appeal.

A well-known local company wishing to remain anonymous paid Louie May Taboclaon’s Dh60,000 private hospital bill, after her daughter Ahliya Faith was born 28 weeks premature on August 5, weighing just 700-grams.

Insurance covered the first month of their daughter’s stay on a specialist baby care unit in the private hospital at a cost of Dh180,000, but once their coverage was through, they were left with a bill of Dh60,000.

In order to move her daughter to a cheaper government hospital at a cost of Dh4,000 a day rather than Dh7,000 a day, Louie had to sign a cheque for Dh60,000 dated September 26, to clear the bill and transfer her daughter.

The manicurist knew she wouldn’t be able to clear the cheque because she earns just Dh5,000 a month and her husband Reynan del Rosario works for an events management firm that hasn’t had any events to cover for six months.

“We were so grateful to these people for helping us,” said Louie. “They paid everything and this helps us so much. At first we thought we were going to be in trouble for not being able to pay but this has answered our prayers, so I thank them so much,” she added.

Baby Ahliya remains in hospital however and won’t be discharged until she weighs 1.8-kg. At the moment she is 1.1-kg, but at is breathing without the need for a ventilator.