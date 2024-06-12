Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Wednesday announced the operating times for Dubai public parks, including residential parks, plazas, specialised parks, and leisure facilities during Eid Al Adha holiday, as well as for recreational events held in these facilities during this period.

It was earlier announed that June 15 to 18 are public holidays for Eid Al Adha this year.

According to the Municipality, the operating hours of residential parks and squares during the holiday period will be from 8am to 12 midnight. Furthermore, Dubai Municipality has scheduled operating hours from 8am to 11pm for specialied parks and recreational facilities in major locations including Zabeel, Al Khor, Al Mamzar, Al Safa and Mushrif Park.

For the mountain bike track and mountain walking trail within Mushrif Park, the operating hours will be between 6am and 7pm.

In addition, the operating hours of the Quranic Park will be from 8am to 10pm and for the Cave of Miracles and Glass House the entry time will be between 9am and 8:30pm.

The Municipality has scheduled the operating hours of Dubai Frame from 9am to 9pm. For the Children’s City, the Municipality has set the operating hours from 9am to 8pm on weekdays and Friday and Saturday, it will be from 2pm to 8pm.