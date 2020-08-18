Dubai: Around 10.2 million pieces of bags of five million passengers from 44,358 Dubai-bound flights were handled by Dubai Customs Passenger Operations Department from January to June this year.
During the same period, customs officers who were aided by sophisticated scanning equipment also conducted 472 seizures, including 364 drug seizures, 32 customs cases, and 76 other miscellaneous seizures, Dubai Customs reported on Tuesday.
The government agency added Dubai airports processed 16,932 customs declarations, including 4,470 import declarations, 9,756 export declarations and 1,897 re-export declarations and other transactions in the fist half of 2020.
“In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the department in cooperation with airport stakeholders, has implemented and constantly checked the mandatory precautionary measures on-site as outlined by the UAE health authorities to ensure the safety of inspection staff as well as that of passengers and customers,” Dubai Customs said in a statement sent to Gulf News.
Ibrahim Kamali, director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, noted: “Our department has a significant and vital role in easing the smooth flow of passengers, particularly amid the current battle against COVID-19.
“Immediately upon the resumption of flights, we took all the necessary precautionary measures in line with global safe travel procedures followed across Dubai airports to ensure both frontline inspectors and passengers are safe,” he added.
Kamali also said the department is using AI (artificial intelligence) to boost its passenger systems and further streamline inspection and clearance procedures to meet the rise in the number of flights and passengers coming to Dubai.