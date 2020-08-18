1 of 25
Two-year old Jessica Sanderson amongst the sunflower fields at Vine House Farm near Baston, England
Image Credit: AP
Clarissa Snyder, of Bear Creek Township, left, places freshly cut flowers into a bucket held by Mary Snyder, of Bear Creek Township, right, at Second Mountain Sunflowers' Sunflower Festival in Orwigsburg
Image Credit: AP
Sunflowers stand in a field near Glonn, southeast of Munich, Germany
Image Credit: AP
Sunflowers are pictured in a field in Calmont, southwestern France
Image Credit: AFP
A monarch butterfly lands on a sunflower growing at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa
Image Credit: AP
Visitors take a selfie amid sunflowers in full bloom in Yokosuka park near Tokyo
Image Credit: AP
A woman takes a picture in a field of sunflowers, in Chorleywood, Britain
Image Credit: REUTERS
Sunflowers suffering from the drought are pictured in a field in Calmont, southwestern France
Image Credit: AFP
Sunflowers in full blossom in a field in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany
Image Credit: AP
People take a selfie in a field of sunflowers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chorleywood, Britain
Image Credit: REUTERS
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", operate in an oilfield inside a sunflower field near Almetyevsk, Russia
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A visitor takes photos of sunflowers growing at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa
Image Credit: AP
People wearing face masks stand in a sea of sunflowers in full bloom in Yokosuka park near Tokyo
Image Credit: AP
A monarch butterfly lifts off from a sunflower at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa
Image Credit: AP
A visitor takes a selfie among sunflowers growing at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa
Image Credit: AP
People pose for a picture in a field of sunflowers, in Chorleywood, Britain
Image Credit: REUTERS
A woman takes a picture of field of sunflowers, in Chorleywood, Britain
Image Credit: REUTERS
A child walks in a field of sunflowers, in Chorleywood, Britain
Image Credit: REUTERS
Sunflowers are pictured in a field in Calmont, southwestern France
Image Credit: AFP
A woman takes a selfie in a field of sunflowers in Dunham Massey, Britain
Image Credit: REUTERS
Megan Reidler, left, and Lisa Reidler, right, both of Ashland, pick sunflowers at Second Mountain Sunflowers' Sunflower Festival in Orwigsburg
Image Credit: AP
Oil pumping jacks operate inside a sunflower field near Almetyevsk, Russia
Image Credit: Bloomberg
A visitor poses for a photo in front of sunflowers growing at the Central Experimental Farm in Ottawa
Image Credit: AP
A bee leaves a sunflower at a field under a dark sky in Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Image Credit: AP
Sunflowers are pictured in a field in Calmont, southwestern France
Image Credit: AFP