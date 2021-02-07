Currently, an estimated 800 people -- employees and their family members -- are being vaccinated per day by DP World, UAE Region. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: As part of DP World, UAE Region’s ongoing endeavours to safeguard the interest of its employees and ensure secure operations during the pandemic to keep trade flowing, the region’s leading smart trade enabler has rolled out a vaccination drive for its employees and their families.

DP World has made arrangements to host two vaccination centres in Jebel Ali Port in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). The centres are being operated by Pure Health and MediQ Healthcare. The concerted efforts of DP World, UAE Region, and its enhanced competencies accelerated the development and launch of these centres in just five days.

DP World and Unicef recently announced a wide-ranging partnership to support the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and related immunisation supplies in low and lower middle-income countries.

The vaccination drive aims to cover more than 10,000 employees and their families. Currently, an estimated 800 people are being vaccinated per day.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and as part of the Vaccine Logistics Alliance, in which DP World plays a vital role, we aim to make the vaccines available wherever needed to combat the pandemic. As a trade enabler, we have kept trade flowing throughout the pandemic, ensuring people receive vital supplies, which now include the vaccines.”