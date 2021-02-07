Dubai: Two commercial establishments in Dubai were closed, while 25 other businesses were given fines and four more were warned for violating COVID-19 health protocols, the Dubai Economy (DED) has tweeted on Sunday.
According to DED, the violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the shops.
The DED has reiterated its directives to traders to strictly follow the precautionary measures and noted its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector is conducting daily inspections across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai.
Public support
The DED has also called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.