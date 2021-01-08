1 of 10
A worker cleans up debris outside the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of President Trump stormed the building.
Image Credit: Reuters
A flag in a trash can at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
Furniture litters a hallway in the U.S. Capitol Building.
Image Credit: Reuters
A 'Make America Great Again' hat sits in the debris left behind at the West Terrace entrance checkpoint.
Image Credit: Reuters
A protective plastic bag covers a defaced bust of President Zachary Taylor in the U.S. Capitol.
Image Credit: Reuters
Debris is seen through a smashed glass door to the U.S. Capitol.
Image Credit: Reuters
The aftermath of emergency medical attention in a hallway.
Image Credit: Reuters
Members of the news media survey damaged equipment a day after Trump supporters occupied the Capitol.
Image Credit: Reuters
Scraps of a demonstrator's poster lays below a Congressional members and staff entrance sign at the Senate Carriage Entrance a day after hundreds of Trump supporters occupied the Capitol.
Image Credit: Reuters
Workers install a fence in front of the US Capitol a day after Trump supporters occupied the building.
Image Credit: Reuters