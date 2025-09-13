GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE: MoI intensifies efforts to combat cryptocurrency crime worldwide

Global leaders gather in Singapore to enhance digital security measures

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The exercise will take place across the Emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
The exercise will take place across the Emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior, represented by its International Affairs Office, took part in the International Cryptocurrency Security Action Week workshop held in Singapore. The event was organised by the Secure Communities Forum in collaboration with Mastercard.

The gathering brought together senior representatives from global law enforcement, technology leaders, and private-sector experts to strengthen digital security and address the growing challenges of cryptocurrency-related crime.

Tailored sessions for law enforcement and security professionals

Designed specifically for law enforcement officers and security professionals, the workshop drew participants from dozens of international organisations and hundreds of experts.

Notable participants included the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL, the US Internal Revenue Service, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Data Security Council of India, Nanyang Technological University, Rabdan Academy, and leading technology and data analytics companies worldwide.

Focus areas: Investigation, cooperation, and future insights

Throughout the event, discussions and practical training sessions focused on three key areas:

  1. Investigating cryptocurrency crimes – using advanced methods to track fraud, combat money laundering, and monitor dark web activities.

  2. Strengthening public-private cooperation – connecting law enforcement agencies with cryptocurrency exchanges and analytics firms.

  3. Forward-looking insights – expert lectures on digital assets, regulatory developments, and emerging risks.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palestinian students work at the archaeological site of Saint Hilarion, also known as Tell Umm Amer, in the central Gaza Strip on March 7, 2023.

Gaza’s ancient treasures rescued in secret

3m read
Israeli strike in Doha: Emir leads funerals of victims

Israeli strike in Doha: Emir leads funerals of victims

1m read
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty

2m read
The Emirates Road expansion project will reduce the travel time by nearly half from Dubai to northern emirates

Emirates Road expansion: Travel time to reduce by 45%

3m read