UAE: MoI intensifies efforts to combat cryptocurrency crime worldwide

Global leaders gather in Singapore to enhance digital security measures
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior, represented by its International Affairs Office, took part in the International Cryptocurrency Security Action Week workshop held in Singapore. The event was organised by the Secure Communities Forum in collaboration with Mastercard.
The gathering brought together senior representatives from global law enforcement, technology leaders, and private-sector experts to strengthen digital security and address the growing challenges of cryptocurrency-related crime.
Designed specifically for law enforcement officers and security professionals, the workshop drew participants from dozens of international organisations and hundreds of experts.
Notable participants included the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL, the US Internal Revenue Service, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Data Security Council of India, Nanyang Technological University, Rabdan Academy, and leading technology and data analytics companies worldwide.
Throughout the event, discussions and practical training sessions focused on three key areas:
Investigating cryptocurrency crimes – using advanced methods to track fraud, combat money laundering, and monitor dark web activities.
Strengthening public-private cooperation – connecting law enforcement agencies with cryptocurrency exchanges and analytics firms.
Forward-looking insights – expert lectures on digital assets, regulatory developments, and emerging risks.
