Dubai: In line with the directives of the leadership to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the elderly, Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has launched a COVID-19 home vaccination drive for senior citizens.
The initiative aims to ensure seniors who are unable to visit medical centres have easy access to the vaccine. The UAE has administered more than 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of February 6 at a distribution rate of 42.48 doses for every 100 people — one of the highest in the world.
DHA said it has made arrangements for senior citizens registered under the CDA to receive the vaccine at their homes. The campaign has a special focus on individuals with co-morbidities and those at high risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. The vaccine is also available to other senior citizens.
The campaign prioritises senior citizens living alone in Dubai, registrants in the CDA’s ‘Live’ homecare programme and those who possess the ‘Thukher’ card.
The CDA said the initiative launched in cooperation with the MoHAP and DHA reflects the high priority given to protecting the vulnerable sections of the community and providing senior citizens with the best medical care and quality of life.
The first phase of the campaign is expected to inoculate 8,000 senior citizens, according to the CDA.