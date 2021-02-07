Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday announced the detection 3,093 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 326,495.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 192,241 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed seven more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 921.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 4,678 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 305,759 of total recovered patients. This means the UAE’s active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 21,407.