Dubai: Global Village is celebrating Diwali at its venue in all fervour. Organisers of the event are calling visitors to join them in the celebration of the Indian “Festival of Lights”.
The festival falls on November 14 this year. “Global Village is determined to play its part and there will be something for everybody at the park to help them celebrate Diwali 2020,” a statement from the organiser read.
Here's a look at 5 ways to enjoy the festival at Global Village.
1. Buy some artefacts: A multitude of attractions across the park have been planned to ring in the Diwali celebrations this weekend. Starting with the India pavilion, home to 240 shops selling authentic Indian handicrafts, artefacts, gold, delicacies, souvenirs, accessories, home décor, and more, the village will have much on offer.
2. See Bollywood shows: A host of Bollywood shows has been planned to add to the Diwali spirit. On the main stage, guests can enjoy a show called ‘Absolute Bollywood’, with 16 talented dancers performing to Bollywood’s popular numbers. The ‘Light, Camera, Action… Bollywood!’ show will also take guests on a fast-paced journey through some of the most loved Bollywood movie genres.
3. Kids' live show: Younger audiences will be delighted with the Chhota Bheem live show at the Kids’ Theatre.
4. Dance with a flashmob: TheBollywood Street Flashmob will hit the streets of Global Village to entertain guests.
5. Try the food: Besides, some authentic Indian flavours will mark Diwali with a wide selection of the country’s finest culinary delights and extensive dining options. Indian restaurants and kiosks including Grand BBQ, Punjabi Village and Indian Chaat Bazaar are among those offering Indian delicacies.