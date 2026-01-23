DIFC roads a bit congested this morning

Meanwhile, Sharjah is seeing moderate traffic
Traffic on Dubai’s roads remains generally smooth, except in Dubai International Financial Centre where it’s seeing a flare up, according to real-time data from Google Live road maps.
Other roads that are seeing a bit of a slowdown include the Ras A Khor Road, the area near Dubai Design District, and Al Jaddaf.
The route from Dubai to Sharjah, if you take the E11 will have the usual traffic, meaning it’ll take you about 25 minutes to traverse the about the 37.7km road.
Meanwhile, Sharjah is seeing moderate traffic, including in the Al Jazzat area.
Dubai Police has issued an advisory this morning on safe driving. It posted on X, saying: “Following speed limits and avoiding sudden lane changes helps keep you and others safe.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox