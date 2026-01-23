GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

DIFC roads a bit congested this morning

Meanwhile, Sharjah is seeing moderate traffic

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police urges drivers to follow speed limits
Dubai Police urges drivers to follow speed limits
Unsplash

Traffic on Dubai’s roads remains generally smooth, except in Dubai International Financial Centre where it’s seeing a flare up, according to real-time data from Google Live road maps.

Other roads that are seeing a bit of a slowdown include the Ras A Khor Road, the area near Dubai Design District, and Al Jaddaf.

The route from Dubai to Sharjah, if you take the E11 will have the usual traffic, meaning it’ll take you about 25 minutes to traverse the about the 37.7km road.

Meanwhile, Sharjah is seeing moderate traffic, including in the Al Jazzat area.

Dubai Police has issued an advisory this morning on safe driving. It posted on X, saying: “Following speed limits and avoiding sudden lane changes helps keep you and others safe.”

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pockets of congestion seen near Dubai South, DSO and Al Barari as traffic volumes rise.

Traffic alert: Congestion hits Sheikh Zayed, Al Khail

1m read
Delays are being seen on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), particularly around Business Bay and Al Barsha.

Dubai morning traffic tightens fast across major roads

1m read
It's a good day for a drive

Christmas traffic: Easy-to-navigate roads

1m read
Maintain at least the minimum speed to ensure smooth traffic flow, says Dubai Police

UAE traffic update: DIFC is a bit congested

2m read