Dubai: Emirates Draw is holding a new weekly draw that will have seven guaranteed winners of Dh77,777 – in addition to an entry for a grand prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest such prize in UAE’s history.

Holders of seven random numbers chosen will win a guaranteed Dh77,777 each week, while the rest of the winners including the grand prize winner will be chosen based on a 7-digit number selected during the live draw. To win Dh77 million, one has to hold all 7 digits of the chosen number in the exact same sequence from right to left.

The grand prize draw number chosen on Saturday was 9772804.

This week, the individual who has a number that matches 6 digits of the randomly chosen 7-digit winning sequence could have won over Dh3 million. This is because no one won the Dh777,777 prize in the last couple of weeks - the organisers said that each time it is not won, the amount will be doubled, tripled etc. up to a maximum of 7 times, which will end up being more than Dh5 million.

Emirates Draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.emiratesdraw.com and www.gulfnews.com website and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.