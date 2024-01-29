Dubai:Dubai Police announced the launch of a special edition of their famous Esports Tournament, coinciding with the UAE SWAT Challenge which is set to be held in Al Ruwayyah Training Facility between 3rd and 7th February.
Major Abdullah Al Shehi, Deputy Director of Cyber Investigation at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, highlighted that the Esports Tournament and the UAE SWAT Challenge aim to enhance the tournament’s global objectives. The event will attract a large audience from various communities and visitors supporting their tactical teams.
Al Shehi explained that hosting Esports competitions, which appeal to diverse societal segments, especially the youth, is a significant opportunity for raising awareness on critical issues.
These include caution when dealing with strangers in chat rooms, awareness about electronic financial transactions, and avoiding sharing personal and banking information to prevent extortion or electronic fraud.
The initiative aligns with Dubai Police’s strategic direction of enhancing security and safety.
Lieutenant Saeed Adel Al Suwaidi, General Coordinator of the Esports Tournament, mentioned that 40 players, divided into eight teams, including six men’s and two women’s, will compete.
The first day will feature four teams playing Counter-Strike 2, and the remaining four teams will compete in Valorant on the second day. The matches will be held on February 3rd and 4th in the main tent of the UAE SWAT Challenge. The first-place winner in each tournament will receive Dh15,000, and the runner-up will receive Dh10,000, with a total prize value of Dh50,000.