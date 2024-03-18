Dubai: Under the Mother's Endowment initiative spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, an accord was inked on Monday (March 18, 2024) for a new university in Dubai, bolstered by a Dh400 million ($109 million) contribution from Sobha Realty.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, commended the gesture as a manifestation of Dubai community's generosity, which is poised to positively influence global educational objectives under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Initiatives.