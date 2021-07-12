Abu Dhabi: Driving with an obscured license plate is a traffic offence, and motorists caught with the violation will be fined Dh400, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
A total of 5,177 motorists have been fined for this violation in the first six months of 2021. The Abu Dhabi Police has accordingly called on motorists to ensure that their vehicle license plates are not obscured in any way, when they are on the roads, as this prevents authorities from properly being able to monitor the traffic.
How it happens
In many cases, vehicle plates are obscured when a vehicle is transporting a load, such as a bicycle. In other cases, covers used on trucks also obscure the license plates, or the plates have faded because they have not been maintained.
The police added that it strictly monitors vehicles with traffic violations, and urged motorists to steer clear of them.