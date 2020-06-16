Abu Dhabi: Motorists who jump red lights will be fined Dh1,000 and their vehicles will be impounded for 30 days with 12 traffic points, Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement on Tuesday, after sharing a video on its social media channels.
Police released video of a driver running a red light and causing a horrific accident at a signal in Abu Dhabi.
The video, which was broadcast as part of the police initiative, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Centre of Abu Dhabi Police, reveals the seriousness and dire consequences of some drivers running red lights due to a lack of care and attention.
Police called on drivers to pay attention and focus while driving and avoid using the phone to browse the internet or social media while driving, and to avoid vehicle deviation or the disruption of traffic by bypassing a red light.
Police said that the fine for running a red light was Dh1,000, 12 traffic points and the impoundment of a vehicle for 30 days.
Trucks committing the same offence result in Dh3,000 fines and the seizure of a driving license for a year.