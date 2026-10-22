Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Athens on official visit to Greece

H.H. Sheikh Khaled is accompanied during the visit by a high-level official delegation comprising Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.