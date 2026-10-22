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Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in Athens on official visit to Greece

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed arrives in Athens for talks with Greek officials

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His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Athens to begin an official visit to the Hellenic Republic.
His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Athens to begin an official visit to the Hellenic Republic.

ATHENS: H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in Athens to begin an official visit to the Hellenic Republic.

Upon arrival at Athens International Airport, H.H. Sheikh Khaled was received by George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

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H.H. Sheikh Khaled is accompanied during the visit by a high-level official delegation comprising Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.

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