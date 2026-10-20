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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Greece on Wednesday

The visit will focus on shared priorities as the UAE and Greece mark five decades of ties

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Greece on Wednesday

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Greece, officially the Hellenic Republic, on 21 October 2026, at the invitation of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic.

Sheikh Khaled will discuss with the Greek Prime Minister ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in areas of shared priority, building on five decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, to further consolidate their strategic partnership and support their aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.

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The UAE and the Hellenic Republic have enjoyed strong and longstanding diplomatic relations since 1973, underpinned by a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Over the years, the UAE and the Hellenic Republic have signed more than 60 agreements and memoranda of understanding, reflecting the steady growth and diversification of their partnership across economic, political, cultural, technological, and strategic fields.

The UAE inaugurated its Embassy in Athens in November 2008, while the Hellenic Republic opened its Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 1989.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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