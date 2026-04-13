The meeting was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the UAE President to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Khaled Mohammed Jadid Al-Shehhi, Deputy Head of the UAE Mission in China.