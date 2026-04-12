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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins state visit to China

Khaled bin Mohamed begins official visit to China to strengthen bilateral relations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins state visit to China
WAM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Sunday arrived in Beijing at the start of an official visit to China, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation across key priority sectors.

The visit seeks to further deepen the UAE-China strategic partnership, underscoring both countries’ commitment to expanding economic and development cooperation. It is expected to open new avenues for investment in high-potential sectors, in line with evolving economic trends and global market dynamics, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global trade and investment hub.

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Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several senior officials.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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