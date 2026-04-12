Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins state visit to China

Khaled bin Mohamed begins official visit to China to strengthen bilateral relations
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Sunday arrived in Beijing at the start of an official visit to China, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation across key priority sectors.
The visit seeks to further deepen the UAE-China strategic partnership, underscoring both countries’ commitment to expanding economic and development cooperation. It is expected to open new avenues for investment in high-potential sectors, in line with evolving economic trends and global market dynamics, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global trade and investment hub.
Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and several senior officials.