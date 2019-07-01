Sharjah Police are tackling the problem of parents who forget their children in cars

Sharjah Police released a video for parents as part of an awareness campaign against child neglect. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: Police in the emirate of Sharjah have addressed the issue of neglectful parents who leave their children in cars.

The scorching heat that has recently affected the UAE, and which is likely to continue until September, can cause the interior of vehicles to burn above 50 °C.

Children left inside vehicles can suffocate, and the extreme temperatures and low oxygen level can lead to death.

In a video posted on the official social media accounts of Sharjah Police, authorities warned parents to keep a close watch on their children, and be mindful of their whereabouts at all times.

The awareness video shows two parents sitting in the front of the car, involved in an intense discussion. One of their sons however, start to feel sleepy and lies down to take a nap. While the parents are still debating and their minds preoccupied with other matters, they all leave the car and walk to the park.

Little do they know that their young child is crying for his life, and banging on the car window.

According to previous Gulf News reports, Dubai Police rescuing more than 100 children locked inside cars each year. The shocking figure reflects negligence not just from parents, but also bus drivers and supervisors.