Child remained in the vehicle after he had sneaked in with his brothers to play

Police reported that 75 children were trapped in cars and their parents couldn’t open the doors and called for police help. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News/For illustrative purposes only

Sharjah: A two-year-old Arab boy was admitted to the ICU of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah on Friday, to be treated for suffocation which he suffered inside his father’s car in the garage of their house.

As it turns out, the boy along with his brothers went out of the house and entered the car to play. The car had not been locked after their father returned from his Friday prayers.

When the family noticed the child’s absence, they started to search for him and found to their utter shock that the boy had fainted inside the vehicle.

The boy suffered from suffocation and serious complications inside the hot vehicle and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Police officials in the hospital reported the incident to Wasit Police Station where the criminal investigation team launched an investigation into the incident.

Sharjah Police have been repeatedly issuing warnings to residents against leaving their children alone inside vehicles, especially during summer as temperatures soar.

They have called on families and parents to be extra vigilant and attentive to their children, and to watch them at all times, to keep vehicles locked and keys out of the reach of their children.