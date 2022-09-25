Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) on Sunday explained, through a post on its social media accounts, the penalties for removing, breaking or damaging seals on papers or places.
According to Article 326 of the Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021, promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), anyone who removes, breaks or damages a seal that is affixed based on an order of the judiciary or administrative authorities on a place, paper or other things, or whoever causes by any means to skip the affixation procedure of such a seal shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding one year and/or a fine not exceeding Dh10,000.
The penalty shall be imprisonment if the criminal is the guard.
If the criminal commits acts of violence for the purpose of committing the crime, this shall constitute a circumstance calling for the application of more stringent punishment.
This post is part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.