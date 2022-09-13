Abu Dhabi: The UAE imposes severe penalties for human trafficking, with fines of up to Dh1 million imposed even on individuals who develop or manage a website for the purpose, the Public Prosecution has warned.
The penalties are laid out in Article 32 of the Federal Decree Law No 34 of 2021, for Combatting Electronic Crimes and Rumours, the authority said in a post on its social media platforms.
“Whoever creates, manages, or oversees a website or whoever publishes information on a website or via a means of information technology for the purpose of human trafficking, or the trade of human organs or the illegitimate dealing thereof shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh500,000 and not more than Dh1 million,” the authority said.
This comprehensive cybercrime law also penalises other illegal acts in the UAE, including creating misleading websites and spreading false information online.