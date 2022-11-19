Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested five men of African nationalities for operating a criminal network specialised in thefts.
The police had received several complaints reporting the thefts. The gang members used sharp tools to carry out their crimes. They used to break glass windows of cars and steal whatever they found inside. The gang would also break into shops to steal the money in the cashier and attack people to rob their belongs.
Police formed a team to track down the suspects. The team managed to identify the suspects and arrested them.
Sharjah Police appealed to members of the community to cooperate with the security agencies and not hesitate to report and provide any information when observing any violations or suspicious activities.