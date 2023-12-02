Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested two drivers who were driving recklessly at excessive speed in one of the tunnels on Khor Fakkan Road. The drivers were making dangerous stunts, putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.
A member of the public notified the relevant authorities, and the traffic and investigation patrols at the Khor Fakkan Comprehensive Police Station began searching and investigating. In less than two hours, the police were able to arrest the drivers.
Legal measures have been taken against the drivers, and the two vehicles have been impounded.
Sharjah Police are calling on drivers to adhere to the laws and traffic regulations and to avoid being reckless on the roads to avoid accidents during the 52nd Union Day holiday.
Sharjah Police appreciate the efforts of community members in cooperating with them in reporting wrong practices.