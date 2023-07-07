Ajman, UAE: Police here have arrested three expats of Arab nationality in connection with a daring robbery at a jewellery shop in the gold market.
The heist had an estimated value of Dh1.1 million (about $300,000), it was reported on Friday (July 7, 20203).
The suspects were apprehended within 12 hours of the crime being committed.
According to police, gold jewellery along with a cash amounting to Dh40,000, was stolen from the shop. Ajman Police have recovered the stolen items, bringing relief to the owner.
During the investigation, it was revealed that the owner of the jewellery shop had inadvertently not activated the alarm system connected to the central operations room.
The suspects apparently exploited this lapse in security to carry out the theft without immediate detection.
Ajman Police urged business owners, especially those dealing with valuable items, to take all necessary precautions to ensure the security of their establishments. They stressed the importance of having functional alarm systems and adhering to security protocols to prevent such incidents.
The three suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.