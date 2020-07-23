Dubai: A man has been accused of forging and illegally obtaining Dh1.4 million worth of air miles from an airline.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the 35-year-old Indian defendant registered in the airline’s rewards programme with fake corporate accounts and used travel tickets of the customers of the company he worked for to get 9.2 million air miles for his benefit.
According to official records, he created 24 accounts on the airline’s website between 2017 to 2019 before he was reported by the airline at Al Refaa police station.
An official at the airline discovered the scam while checking suspicious tickets.
“I found electronic accounts registered in the business rewards programme from one computer. The air miles were deposited in the accounts. The accounts belonged to unregistered or cancelled business companies,” said the airline official in records.
The airline found the tickets from the airline paid through the defendant’s credit card.
“He obtained 9.2 million air miles worth Dh1.4 million,” the official added.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with forgery and illegally obtaining the air miles. He admitted to the charges during interrogation.
The next hearing is on August 12.