Fujairah: The Fujairah Police General Command has arrested a number of motorists who drove recklessly and performed stunts on a public street, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, and causing damage to the road.
The incidents came to the light after a video went viral on social media and police monitored the clip.
The Traffic and Patrol Administration observed the circulation of videos on social media platforms of drivers carrying out reckless acts and driving in a dangerous manner in a narrow area while celebrating a wedding. Traffic patrols, within a short time of the circulation of these clips, were able to apprehend the perpetrators.
Brigadier General Mohammed bin Naieh Al Taniji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, stated that necessary legal actions were being taken against them.
The Fujairah Police General Command warns non-compliant drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, adding that it will take severe measures and impose harsh penalties on those who are reckless with the safety of road users.