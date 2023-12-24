Abu Dhabi: Three people have been fined Dh50,000 each and ordered to perform community service, such as washing roads, among other penalties, for reckless driving in Al Ain, it was revealed on Sunday.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said the trio was found guilty by the Al Ain Traffic Misdemeanour Court of reckless driving, endangering the lives of other road users, showing off on a public road in a dangerous manner, causing intentional damage to public property, and driving their cars noisily and without number plates.
The court also ruled to have their driving license suspended for three months and the vehicles confiscated.
Viral video
The incident’s details came to light when video clips of the accused driving irresponsibly went viral on social media. As a result, the appropriate authorities intervened to arrest the drivers in compliance with the established legal protocols.
They were referred to the Public Prosecution, who carried out its own investigation into the incident and then directed that the defendants be brought before the appropriate court. Once all the evidence was established, the court found the defendants guilty of the charges that had been brought against them.