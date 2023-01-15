Dubai: The General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at Dubai Police recorded a 63.2% reduction in criminal reports filed in 2022 compared to 2021.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, attributed the significant drop to eight innovative security projects recently unveiled by the CID.
The remarks came during an annual inspection visit to the Department in the presence of Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police; Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; and a number of senior officers.
Crime prevention
During the inspection visit, Lt Gen Al Marri also listened to an explanation about the achievements and initiatives of the Crime Prevention Department, including the arrest of 422 wanted individuals for various charges and dealing with 782 points of interest with partners from government entities. In addition, to highlight the key findings of their crime prevention-related studies, the Department also presented its innovative security projects that contributed to preventing crime and facilitating post-crime procedures.
Lost and Found
The Lost and Found Department also briefed the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police on their 2022 initiatives and achievements, including returning found items to 745 beneficiaries and honouring 14 honest individuals who handed over found items and valuables to the police.
Tourist Police
The Tourist Police Department also presented last year’s key performance indicators and initiatives results, including delivering 55 awareness lectures for 4,085 beneficiaries working in the hospitality and tourism sector.
Training and Development
Towards the end of the inspection visit, Lt Gen Al Marri was also briefed on the performance indicators and the training programmes run by the Training and Development Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation in 2022, totalling 108 courses, workshops and lectures.