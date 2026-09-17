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UAE arrests Swedish gang leader wanted by Interpol in Dh26.5m money laundering case

Six other suspects arrested in Sweden as joint operation targets criminal network

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE arrests Swedish gang leader wanted by Interpol in Dh26.5m money laundering case

Dubai: The UAE has arrested a Swedish national wanted by Interpol for allegedly heading a gang that laundered about Dh26.5 million, in a coordinated operation that saw six other suspects detained simultaneously in Sweden.

The suspect, who had fled Sweden, was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice over suspected money laundering offences, the ministry said. His arrest in the UAE followed a joint security operation and intelligence sharing between Emirati and Swedish authorities.

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Investigations found that the network handled about 70 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to Dh26.5 million, over a 10 month period, according to the ministry.

The group allegedly dealt in cash proceeds generated by criminal activities and redirected the money to other criminal entities. It also used cryptocurrencies to transfer and move the value of the funds.

Investigators traced cryptocurrency transactions and analysed digital evidence, uncovering financial links to other alleged criminal activities, including organised crime and contract killings, the ministry said.

The operation involved extensive searches, investigations and surveillance that enabled authorities to locate and arrest the alleged gang leader in the UAE. At the same time, Swedish authorities arrested six suspected members of the network in Sweden. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspects.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Director General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of security cooperation between the UAE and Sweden in pursuing international criminal networks and tracing their financial flows.

“The UAE reaffirms its firm commitment to pursuing individuals wanted by justice and combating transnational organised crime,” Al Ahmad said.

He said the UAE would continue working with international partners to track criminal networks, disrupt their financing and take legal action against anyone seeking to use the country for criminal activities.

Anders Wiberg, Police Commissioner and Head of the International Division of the Swedish Police Authority, said close cooperation with the UAE had been a key factor in the outcome of the operation.

“We express our sincere gratitude to the UAE authorities for their valuable cooperation and support,” he said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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