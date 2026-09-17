UAE arrests Swedish gang leader wanted by Interpol in Dh26.5m money laundering case

Six other suspects arrested in Sweden as joint operation targets criminal network
Dubai: The UAE has arrested a Swedish national wanted by Interpol for allegedly heading a gang that laundered about Dh26.5 million, in a coordinated operation that saw six other suspects detained simultaneously in Sweden.
The suspect, who had fled Sweden, was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice over suspected money laundering offences, the ministry said. His arrest in the UAE followed a joint security operation and intelligence sharing between Emirati and Swedish authorities.
Investigations found that the network handled about 70 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to Dh26.5 million, over a 10 month period, according to the ministry.
The group allegedly dealt in cash proceeds generated by criminal activities and redirected the money to other criminal entities. It also used cryptocurrencies to transfer and move the value of the funds.
Investigators traced cryptocurrency transactions and analysed digital evidence, uncovering financial links to other alleged criminal activities, including organised crime and contract killings, the ministry said.
The operation involved extensive searches, investigations and surveillance that enabled authorities to locate and arrest the alleged gang leader in the UAE. At the same time, Swedish authorities arrested six suspected members of the network in Sweden. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspects.
Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Director General of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of security cooperation between the UAE and Sweden in pursuing international criminal networks and tracing their financial flows.
“The UAE reaffirms its firm commitment to pursuing individuals wanted by justice and combating transnational organised crime,” Al Ahmad said.
He said the UAE would continue working with international partners to track criminal networks, disrupt their financing and take legal action against anyone seeking to use the country for criminal activities.
Anders Wiberg, Police Commissioner and Head of the International Division of the Swedish Police Authority, said close cooperation with the UAE had been a key factor in the outcome of the operation.
“We express our sincere gratitude to the UAE authorities for their valuable cooperation and support,” he said.