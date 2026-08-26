Second suspect arrested in Swedish school attack

Students told media that the perpetrator wore a helmet, dark clothes and carried a sword
A second person has been arrested over a sword attack at a Swedish high school that left one student dead and three wounded, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old student at the school, identified in court documents as Liam Nebel, is in custody suspected of murder and attempted murder at the Brinell school in Fagersta, central Sweden, last Friday.
A 17-year-old girl was killed and three boys were wounded, including two between the ages of 12 and 17 who remain in serious condition in hospital.
The second person arrested is "suspected of being an accomplice to murder and attempted murder in Fagersta on August 21," a Prosecution Authority statement said. It provided no other details.
Police initially said they had no reason to believe there were multiple perpetrators. They have also said they were working on establishing a motive.
A TikTok account reportedly belonging to the attacker was being investigated by police, according to media. The account has been taken down.
AFP viewed the account before it was deleted and it had several videos glorifying school attacks. The last update showed a photo of a sword on the floor of what Sweden's main daily Dagens Nyheter said was a Brinell school bathroom.
Students who witnessed the attack told media that the perpetrator wore a helmet, dark clothes and carried a sword — reminiscent of an October 2015 school attack in the western town of Trollhattan in which a sword-wielding 21-year-old killed three people in a racially motivated assault.
On that occasion the attacker wore black clothes, a Darth Vader-like mask and a German Second World War helmet.