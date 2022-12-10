Sharjah: An Arab man was honoured by Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, for his sense of security, which helped police arrest a gang specialised in thefts.
Omar Hassan Shuhail Al Qahtani said his action came as part of his duty to society, expressing his appreciation for the efforts made by Sharjah Police in enhancing security and safety in the emirate.
“This comes in line with Sharjah Police’s keenness to have members of the public cooperate with security agencies. Al Qahtani was honoured for his security sense, and he is considered to be a role model who can motivate others to contribute towards supporting the security agencies in ensuring the safety and security of society,” Sharjah Police said in a statement.
The ceremony attended by Colonel Omar Abu Al Zoud, director of the Criminal and Investigation Department.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi also honoured a number of members of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Special Tasks Department, in appreciation of their distinguished efforts, which were represented in the arrest of a gang specialised in theft.
He said Sharjah Police is keen to honour its collaborators from members of the community, to motivate people who contribute to supporting the security system.