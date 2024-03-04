Sharjah: Sharjah Police’s noise radar devices caught 628 vehicles for being too loud on the emirate’s roads so far this year.
The noise radar system consists of a sound metre linked to a camera. If a vehicle’s noise level violates norms, the camera captures the licence plate and the driver may be fined.
Under Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law, owners of vehicles exceeding 95 decibels can be fined Dh2,000 and get 12 black points. The vehicle may also be impounded for up to six months.
Captain Saud Al Shaiba, spokesperson for the Traffic and Patrol Department, said that the move aims to cut down on residential disturbance.
“Modifications of vehicles cause great disturbance to residents and also pose a safety hazard when motorists drive recklessly,” he added.
He called on the public to report noisy vehicles.