Ajman: As many as 45 beggars were arrested since the launch of an anti-begging campaign by the authorities in Ajman, officials said today.
Ajman Police arrested 45 people suspected of begging, following raids in different parts of the emirate during a week-long campaign.
The suspects included 28 men, 16 women and one child. Those arrested hail from Asian and Arab countries.
The campaign was launched during the last week of January as part of the continuous efforts by Ajman authorities to eradicate this practise.
Lt Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said that Ajman Police paid a lot of attention towards strengthening community security and combating any negative phenomena that may harm social security and community peace.
He further said that Ajman Police arrested 45 beggars of Arab and Asian nationalities and belonging to different age groups during a week-long campaign in Ajman.
Contributing to charity
Lt Col Al Nuaimi advised the public not to respond to beggars and to help the police by immediately reporting any incident of beggar on the 067034310 phone number. He urged all community members to come forward and help curb beggary. He said those interested in contributing to charity should do so by donating the money to genuine charitable organisations and societies, to ensure their assistance reach the needy and those who deserve it.