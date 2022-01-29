Dubai: A visitor in Dubai has been sentenced to ten years in jail, to be followed by deportation, for possessing and smuggling 1.6Kg of cocaine.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the woman smuggled the drugs from Brazil after an unknown person had bought her a ticket and given her $700 (Dh2,575) to deliver the drugs to another person in Dubai.
Last November, a Dubai Customs officer suspected the woman upon her arrival at the airport and her luggage was searched. “I found a certain quantity of drugs hidden inside a jacket. More drugs were found hidden in secret places inside the bag,” the officer said.
The defendant claimed that she didn’t know about the drugs and that a person had given her the bag, to be delivered to someone in Dubai.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with possessing and smuggling cocaine. She was sentenced to ten years in jail and fined Dh50,000. She will be deported after serving her jail sentence.