Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance has cleared a man of threatening a housewife in front of her residence in Al Qusais area.
According to official records, the 21-year-old man had proposed to marry the woman’s daughter but the engagement was called off after a medical test showed he had Hepatitis C.
In July last year, the man went to the house of the woman and threatened the mother and daughter.
Woman’s testimony
“He knocked on the door several times and yelled, asking me to step outside the house. I was afraid for myself and my daughter. He was chasing my daughter,” said the housewife.
She called Dubai Police who arrived on the scene and arrested the defendant.
A meat cleaver was found inside his car and the defendant claimed that he was carrying it for protection.
The defendant claimed that he was planning to marry the woman’s daughter but the plan failed as he was taking a pre-marriage test and doctors told him that he has Hepatitis C.
He claimed that he went to the victim’s house asking to meet the daughter when the police arrested him.
However, lawyer Hani Hammad Hagag, representing the Emirati defendant, said that his client didn’t threaten the woman.
“My client denied issuing threats or causing problems to the victim. She said that he asked her to step outside the house only and that’s not a verbal threat,” Hagag said.
He added that the case had weak evidence against his client and requested the court to clear him from the threatening charge. “Asking someone to step outside the house isn’t threatening. There is only the victim’s testimony in the case as evidence.”
The court cleared the defendant over lack of evidence.