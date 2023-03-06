Umm Al Quwain: The traffic monitoring campaigns launched by the Traffic and Patrols Department at Umm Al Quwain Police General Command resulted in the seizure of 161 motorcycles since the beginning of last month.
The seizures were primarily owing to failures on the part of the riders to comply with traffic rules in the emirate, which endangered their lives as well as those of other road users.
Unlicensed rides
All of the seized two-wheelers were found to be unlicensed, Umm Al Quwain Police confirmed to Gulf News.
Captain Hassan bin Rakad, director of the Investigation and Traffic Control Department of Umm Al Quwain Police, said the crackdown particularly targeted unlicensed motorists who fail to follow safety rules.
The inspection campaign was launched following an awareness drive in January as part of efforts to reduce traffic accidents and ensure road safety preserve lives and property.