Dubai: Bicycles abandoned at 27 Dubai Metro stations were removed during inspection campaigns by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) “to maintain the scenic view of the metro stations”, the RTA said in a press statement on Tuesday.
“The campaign, which was conducted in coordination with Dubai Municipality, removed all abandoned bikes and attended to the feedback of the public on the matter through the concerned communication channels,” said Nazim Faisal, director of Rail Right-Of-Way at RTA’s Rail Agency, said.
He added “the campaign will continue according to plan as RTA is keen to educate the public to avoid leaving bikes at the racks designated for the metro and tram riders for more than 24 hours”.
Aesthetic appeal
RTA explained “the overall objective of the campaign was to maintain the scenic view of the metro stations, which were designed to integrate with the tourist and urban fabric of the emirate. Each station is meant to have its peculiar look and pattern that resonates the local heritage and aesthetic appeal”.
RTA also noted it “has provided a variety of utility services to the public at the facilities of the Dubai Metro such as Wi-Fi service and an emergency call box, in addition to 3,000 surveillance cameras for trains and stations, and a wireless communication system”.