SHARJAH: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, has reminded electric bike users to abide by rules while on the roads.
As part of a traffic awareness campaign, Lt. Col. Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, called on electric bike users to adhere to wearing a helmet while riding the bike, and keep within speed limits. He said the bike must be used individually and heavy luggage not carried as it would lead to imbalance of the scooter.
He revealed that one traffic accident occurred due to the wrong use of the electric bicycle, and that 168 electric bicycles were seized between January and April this year.
A month-long campiagn has been issuing instructions in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu, through social networking sites of the Sharjah Police General Command, as well as through the media.
Lt. Col. Mohammed Al-Naqbi said illegal use of electric bicycles and non-compliance with traffic regulations had serious implications.