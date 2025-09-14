Two men ordered to repay over Dh1 million after issuing fraudulent cheques

Civil court ordered both defendants to repay the full value of the cheques and Dh200,000
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation has upheld a ruling ordering two men to jointly repay more than Dh1 million and an additional Dh200,000 in compensation to a company owner after one of them exploited a power of attorney to issue fraudulent cheques.
Court documents show the case began when the businessman filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh1,049,600, the value of two cheques, plus Dh500,000 in material and moral damages, along with 12 percent annual interest.
He alleged that his employee, the first defendant, abused the agency authorization granted to him and colluded with the second defendant to misappropriate company funds.
The employee allegedly issued two cheques totaling Dh1,049,600 to his accomplice, which were cashed without any legitimate business purpose.
The first defendant was previously convicted in absentia in a criminal case of dissipating the cheques and did not appeal that judgment. Building on that conviction, the company owner pursued civil claims.
The civil court ordered both defendants to repay the full value of the cheques and Dh200,000 in compensation. One defendant appealed, but the Abu Dhabi Civil Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, affirming the lower court’s decision.
In its latest ruling, the Court of Cassation dismissed the final appeal, confirming that the defendants remain jointly liable for the misappropriated funds and the compensation awarded.
