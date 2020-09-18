Sharjah: Two men have stabbed each other to death in Sharjah.
According to a statement by Sharjah Police, the bodies of the two Arab men were found on Tuesday.
The victims worked for a construction company in the Al Madam area.
Initial reports revealed a personal dispute between the two men which resulted in the argument that led to their deaths.
Police moved the case to Public Prosecution in Sharjah to finish the investigation.
According to the statement, the two bodies were transferred to a forensic lab to determine the cause of death.