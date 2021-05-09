Prisoners in Sharjah are receiving a number of services related to traffic transactions in cooperation with the Traffic Services and Licensing Centre. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: The Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment is taking a number of steps to improve the situation of inmates in correctional facilities in the emirate.

As a part of this initiative, prisoners in Sharjah are receiving a number of services related to traffic transactions in cooperation with the Traffic Services and Licensing Centre. The first-of-its-kind service in the region is being provided from last month.

The Sharjah Police General Command launched the joint initiative between the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments and the Traffic Services and Licensing Centre, Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail, director-general of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, told Gulf News.

Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail “The initiative aims to simplify the process of the customer about the traffic transaction route by facilitating the provision of services for the inmates and their families to complete their transactions in the least possible time, in addition to reducing the burden on centres of traffic and licensing services,” Brig Shuhail said.

First Sergeant Anoud Malallah Ali Al Kaabi First Sergeant Anoud Malallah Ali Al Kaabi, one of employees who has been trained under this initiative, told Gulf News that she was trained on how to process traffic transactions through the facility’s system, which is linked with the federal police system.

The Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments allows users to reach out to them via their WhatsApp service on 065989915. The service is available in two languages: Arabic and English. Previously, the transactions required the physical presence of the applicants. The inmate thus had to give a Power of attorney to a family member in order to complete the transaction.

When the inmate’s family visited the facility, the employee would tell them about the service. There are special employees inside the prisons who inform the inmates about the service, which some of them have availed of. The only payment necessary is the traffic transaction fees which set by ministry of Interior.

The services include: * Obtain driver licence, take appointment

* Transfer of Ownership

* Pay traffic violations

* Export a car * Possession of vehicle

* Registration of new vehicle, test vehicle, insurance

* Open traffic file

* Release impounded vehicle

* Necessary documents should be provided for any traffic transaction

Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments is first penal institution in the country and region that provides this service. The service is provided during the official working hours.

For example, there is a prisoner who faces deportation and wants to sell his car, but cannot do it since there are pending traffic violations. Earlier, the inmate would have to give the power of attorney to someone else to do the needful. However, there is no need for this as the facility’s employee will complete all traffic issues.

Training

Around six employees are being trained on using the traffic system to process inmates’ transactions. They are available in male section, female section and the reception. There are also employees in traffic department who are available to provide help to the staff if needed.