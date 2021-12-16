NAT 211215 Sharjah Police offered free 95 Dubai Expo tickets to inmants' famliy-1639659886413
Fourteen families of Sharjah inmates have so far been provided with Expo 2020 Dubai tickets for free as part of a humanitarian outreach. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment in Sharjah has purchased 95 tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai for them to be gifted to inmates’ families.

As many as 14 families have been included so far in this initiative.

The move coincided with International Human Rights Day, which is observed on December 10 every year. The Human Rights Team at the General Command of Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, is distributing these free Expo 2020 Dubai entry tickets to inmates’ families and their children.

Colonel Mona Sorour Al-Shuwaihi, Head of the Human Rights Team at Sharjah Police General Headquarters, said that the launch of this initiative aims to make the families of the inmates and their children happy by providing them with an opportunity to experience the cultural activities and events at the Expo 2020 Dubai venue and visit the various pavilions there.

Colonel Al-Shuwaihi added that the initiative was part of the strategy of the Ministry of Interior and the directives of Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, to ensure promotion of human rights.