Sharjah: The Sharjah Police drones helped ‘foil’ a robbery attempt and ‘save’ a drowning person off a beach in record time.
In a simulated exercise on Sunday, March 14, the police carried out a drill to test the efficacy of drones in real-life. The scenarios tested the security readiness and challenges. The drill was held at the Special Task Force headquarters in Al Zahia. A number of police senior officers attended the drill.
Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, witnessed scenarios that simulate the real-life scenarios that the drones team were assigned. He pointed out that the most important characteristic of the scenarios were implemented in perfect harmony. The drill demonstrated the capabilities of the team and innovative modern technologies to deal with different events.
Training simulation
The training simulation consisted of several scenarios. The first one was an attempt to steal a vehicle in an industrial area, and second one, on the search for a car stuck in a sandy area.
The third scenario was a marine rescue attempt for a drowned person on a Sharjah shore. The scenario was to exercise the challenge using the time factor break, which is to search for the person in the least possible time, by identifying the coordinates of his presence through the drones, and alerting the nearest patrol to reach the site in the least response time.