Sharjah: The Criminal Investigation Department of the General Command of Sharjah Police has arrested an Asian man over a murder charge. The perpetrator was arrested after he stabbed to death a Bangladeshi man in Industrial Area 6 of the emirate.
The defendant had allegedly sprayed black pepper into the eyes of the victim and then stabbed him to death from behind. The defendant claimed that he had killed the victim out of revenge. He claimed that the victim had killed his mother.
The Police Operations Room received a call on Tuesday night about the incident and the defendant was arrested in quick time.
The case has been referred to Public Prosecution for further action.
Meanwhile, Sharjah Police are investigating the death of an Indian man whose body was found in a decomposed state on March 30 in the Industrial Area.
The body was moved to the forensic sciences laboratory for an autopsy to determine the cause of the death.