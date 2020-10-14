Sharjah: The Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments has launched a first-of-its-kind WhatsApp security service to answer public enquiries.
The service is available around the clock and can be accessed anytime from anywhere. Seven employee [five men and two women] handle the service 24/7 and provide any clarifications needed by the public.
The service can be accessed at 065989915 and is available in two languages: Arabic and English.
Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, Director General of the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, told Gulf News the facility continues to develop services that enhance communication with all groups of society.
The department receives around 1,500-2,000 queries a month.