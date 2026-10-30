Defendants accused of securing exemptions and falsifying proof of national service duties
Abu Dhabi: The Military Attorney General has ordered a number of defendants to stand trial before the Military Criminal Court over allegations of abusing their positions to obtain exemptions and exceptions to which they were not entitled, and manipulating proof of completion of national and reserve service.
The allegations include falsifying data, official documents and medical reports to allow some recruits to bypass prescribed procedures, according to the investigation.
Military prosecutors have charged the defendants, who include public employees and recruits, according to their alleged roles. The charges will be heard by the military judiciary.
The Military Attorney General said national service was a duty, an honour and a responsibility towards the nation.
Safeguarding the integrity of its procedures upheld fairness and equality in fulfilling that duty and protected national obligations from abuse or exploitation.
He emphasised that anyone found to have evaded service through deception, or used their position to facilitate such conduct, would face prosecution. The defendants would be held accountable before the military judiciary in accordance with the law.